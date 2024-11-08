MARITAL WOES : TWO MEN TAKE OWN LIVES



In two separate incidents this week, two men in Bulawayo allegedly committed suicide in cases linked to marital struggles, alleged infidelity, and abuse.

In the first incident, Nqobile Sibanda, a 47-year-old truck driver at Simbisa Brands, died by suicide on November 6, 2024. Sibanda, born on August 10, 1977, was laid to rest today at Luveve Cemetery.

Reports indicate that Sibanda’s wife allegedly left their three-month-old baby unattended to visit a popular night spot for extended periods.

During a funeral service at a local parlour, one of Sibanda’s brothers expressed grief and frustration over the struggles he faced in his marriage.

“Our brother tragically left us,” he said. “We thought he had found a partner for life, but he suffered greatly. The life he lived kept us at a distance because we saw how much he endured. He raised us after our father passed, and the way he has left us will be difficult to forget.”

The brother explained that on the day Sibanda took his life, his phone had been off. Later, he received a message informing him of his brother’s death.

“My brother confided in us about his situation, but I always urged him to be strong. The way he was living with his wife led him to this. Even his friends stopped visiting, wondering where his family was to help him. But he chose his partner, and we respected that. Now, we are devastated.”

Another brother, Goodwill Ncube, who also worked at Simbisa Brands, shared that he learned of an argument between Sibanda and his wife on the night of his death.

“I finished work around 9 p.m., and my brother dropped me off at Tredgold. Around 11 p.m., I received a call from our sibling about the altercation. I tried to get transport to reach him quickly, but I only managed to leave around 2:30 a.m.,” Ncube said.

While en route, Ncube called Sibanda, who picked up but said it was “too late” for them to meet. When Ncube arrived, he found Sibanda’s wife asleep on the sofa, intoxicated and struggling to wake her.

Around 3:15 a.m., Ncube received another call informing him that Sibanda had been found hanging nearby.

An uncle spoke at the funeral, saying, “Nqobile’s marriage ultimately killed him. He had children, but his marriage brought him suffering instead of support.”

Senator Molly Ndlovu condemned what she described as the erosion of traditional marriage values. “Today, people marry without knowing their partner’s family or background. This breakdown in custom has led to situations like this. Marriages should come with respect and accountability,” she stated.

In a second incident, Khumbulani Dube, a resident of Pumula and father of three, reportedly died by suicide after enduring prolonged marital issues. His employer, Mrs Mazibuko, shared that Dube’s wife allegedly maintained a two-year affair with a delivery truck driver, leading to frequent conflicts and public humiliation.

“Gender-based violence against men is real,” Mazibuko said. “Khumbulani, my manager for 26 years, took his life after enduring insults and humiliation from his wife. She even encouraged one of their children to join in.” CITE