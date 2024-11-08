STAY INDOORS : ZIMBAS TOLD

Zimbabweans living in Mozambique should stay indoors until the political situation in the neighbouring country normalises, Ambassador to Mozambique Victor Matemadanda has said.
“My advice is that our people should stay indoors until the
situation normalises. They should keep away from the demonstrations. Many
people are preferring to be indoors. I think likewise Zimbabweans should do the
same. They should try as much as they can to avoid gatherings, to make sure
that they are safe.
“We have not seen or heard of any Zimbabwean who got
injured or killed in Mozambique. I would like to advise Zimbabweans who are in
Mozambique that they should not forget that they are in a foreign land.
“They should stay in their homes and not get involved in
the protests. When they see people gathering or grouping they should try to
avoid those gatherings. Once violence starts, it will not distinguish a local
from a foreigner.”
He advised Zimbabweans who want to travel to Mozambique for
business to be cautious as they might face transport challenges.
🇲🇿 #Mozambique: At least three were killed yesterday with over 60 wounded after protests erupted in response to elections that opposition figures claim were rigged. At least 18 were previously killed after polls on October 9th, with Thursday’s protests marking the largest seen… pic.twitter.com/Qpej6jvHse— POPULAR FRONT (@PopularFront_) November 8, 2024
0 comments:
Post a Comment