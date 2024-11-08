STAY INDOORS : ZIMBAS TOLD



Zimbabweans living in Mozambique should stay indoors until the political situation in the neighbouring country normalises, Ambassador to Mozambique Victor Matemadanda has said.

“My advice is that our people should stay indoors until the situation normalises. They should keep away from the demonstrations. Many people are preferring to be indoors. I think likewise Zimbabweans should do the same. They should try as much as they can to avoid gatherings, to make sure that they are safe.

“We have not seen or heard of any Zimbabwean who got injured or killed in Mozambique. I would like to advise Zimbabweans who are in Mozambique that they should not forget that they are in a foreign land.

“They should stay in their homes and not get involved in the protests. When they see people gathering or grouping they should try to avoid those gatherings. Once violence starts, it will not distinguish a local from a foreigner.”

He advised Zimbabweans who want to travel to Mozambique for business to be cautious as they might face transport challenges.