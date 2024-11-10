ZIMSEC : NO LEAKAGES THIS YEAR

THE 2024 Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) Grade 7, Ordinary, and Advanced Level examinations have proceeded without any incidents of paper leakages, marking a significant improvement compared to previous years.

Education officials have hailed this development, noting that it enhances the credibility and integrity of the examination system.

Over the years, Zimbabwe’s public examinations have been plagued by cases of cheating, with some individuals caught writing exams on behalf of candidates and others being arrested for leaking papers. Invigilators and school officials were among those implicated in past incidents.

However, with Grade 7 exams already completed and the Ordinary and Advanced Level exams underway, no school has been officially implicated in any leakages, according to Zimsec, the National Association of Primary School Heads (Naph), and the National Association of Secondary School Heads (Nash).

Nash president Mr Arthur Maphosa commended Zimsec for its efforts in tightening security and improving governance.

“Compared to previous years you will recall that schools, together with Zimsec, were dominating the news in respect of leakages which were being experienced and bringing down the credibility of our examinations,” he said in a recent interview.”

“We are particularly pleased that critical subjects such as English and Mathematics have been written without any incidents, and we are hopeful for a completely leakage-free examination period.”

Mr Maphosa said key stakeholders, including schools and Zimsec, have worked closely together to ensure the credibility and security of the examination process.

“We have found common ground with Zimsec to maintain the integrity of the exams. At the primary level, the exams have been completed without any reported leakages, which is commendable. Thumbs up to Zimsec and all examination centres for their hard work,” he said.

Zimsec’s public relations manager, Ms Nicolette Moyo, attributed the success to enhanced collaboration, improved security measures, and increased awareness efforts. Chroncle