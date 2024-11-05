LOCKDOWN BRUTALITY : COPS ORDERED TO PAY ZWG143K



The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has paid ZWG143,368 in compensation to Amos Siska, a resident of Gweru, following a brutal assault he endured at the hands of law enforcement officers four years ago.

Siska, now in his early 50s, was attacked while waiting in a queue outside a bank during the government-imposed COVID-19 lockdown.

In April 2020, Siska was queuing outside Stanbic Bank in Gweru when ZRP officers enforcing lockdown regulations approached him and other residents, violently assaulting them with truncheons, booted feet, and open hands.

“The then 48-year-old Siska sustained serious injuries, including a fractured arm, leading to significant pain, suffering, and medical expenses,” said Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) in an update on X.

Seeking justice, Siska enlisted the help of ZLHR lawyer Reginald Chidawanyika to file a lawsuit against ZRP Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga and the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Kazembe Kazembe.

In April 2022, after a full trial, Gweru Provincial Magistrate Miriam Banda ruled in Siska’s favour, ordering Matanga and Kazembe to pay damages for Siska’s shock, pain, and medical costs.

However, the ZRP and Ministry of Home Affairs delayed compensating Siska, forcing his lawyer to threaten contempt of court proceedings and possible arrests for the top officials.

After years of delay, Siska’s wait finally ended as Matanga and Kazembe complied with the court order, paying ZWG143,368 for the assault-related damages and violation of his rights. CITE