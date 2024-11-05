45 TYCOONS IN ZIMBABWE

Some 45 businessmen from Dubai and the United States of America are in Zimbabwe to scout for business opportunities.
An official from the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality
Industry said the tourists, who include billionaires, arrived in Zimbabwe on
Monday and have asked for privacy.
“Yes, I can confirm that a group of global business tycoons
are in the country, and they are here solely for leisure. They are interested
in exploring Zimbabwe’s Lowveld areas, experiencing the wildlife, and enjoying
other tourist activities. However, we cannot disclose their names at this time
as it is a private business arrangement. Rest assured, they will be visiting
Harare soon, and we will be able to provide more details then.”
Government received the high-profile tourists who are in
the country courtesy of Singita Pamushana Safari Lodge, renowned for its
impressive track record of welcoming prominent guests to its exclusive luxury
lodge located in the Malilangwe Wildlife Reserve near Chiredzi.
In a statement, the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality
Industry said the billionaires arrived at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International
Airport where they were received by senior Government officials.
“A high-profile delegation of 45 billionaires from Dubai
and the USA arrived in Zimbabwe today (Monday) , underscoring the country’s
rising profile as a sought-after destination. The delegation was received at
Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by the Minister of Foreign Affairs
and International Trade Prof Amon Murwira and permanent secretary in the
Ministry of Tourism Dr Takaruza Munyanyiwa”.
“After the welcome meeting with the Minister of Foreign
Affairs at the newly constructed VVIP lounge at the RGMI airport, the
delegation headed for Buffalo Range, where they were welcomed by the Zimbabwe
Tourism Authority marketing team, together with staff from Pamushana Lodge.”
