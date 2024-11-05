45 TYCOONS IN ZIMBABWE

Some 45 businessmen from Dubai and the United States of America are in Zimbabwe to scout for business opportunities.

An official from the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry said the tourists, who include billionaires, arrived in Zimbabwe on Monday and have asked for privacy.

“Yes, I can confirm that a group of global business tycoons are in the country, and they are here solely for leisure. They are interested in exploring Zimbabwe’s Lowveld areas, experiencing the wildlife, and enjoying other tourist activities. However, we cannot disclose their names at this time as it is a private business arrangement. Rest assured, they will be visiting Harare soon, and we will be able to provide more details then.”

Government received the high-profile tourists who are in the country courtesy of Singita Pamushana Safari Lodge, renowned for its impressive track record of welcoming prominent guests to its exclusive luxury lodge located in the Malilangwe Wildlife Reserve near Chiredzi.

In a statement, the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry said the billionaires arrived at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport where they were received by senior Government officials.

“A high-profile delegation of 45 billionaires from Dubai and the USA arrived in Zimbabwe today (Monday) , underscoring the country’s rising profile as a sought-after destination. The delegation was received at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Prof Amon Murwira and permanent secretary in the Ministry of Tourism Dr Takaruza Munyanyiwa”.

“After the welcome meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs at the newly constructed VVIP lounge at the RGMI airport, the delegation headed for Buffalo Range, where they were welcomed by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority marketing team, together with staff from Pamushana Lodge.”



