DAD REPEATEDLY RAPES TEEN DAUGHTER

A 41-YEAR-OLD Tsholotsho man has been dragged to court for allegedly repeatedly raping his 13-year-old daughter from the time she turned 10.

The man, whose name has been withheld to protect the victim’s identity, raped his daughter from 2021 until this year.

The girl stayed with both parents and was allegedly raped during her mother’s absence.

The man, however, denied the accusations when he appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate, Mrs Dambudzo Malunga, on Monday, claiming he never committed the offence as he loved his daughter.

Mrs Malunga adjourned the case to November 11 for judgment.

Prosecuting, Mr Owen Mugari said the accused first raped his daughter sometime in 2021 at home in Tsholotsho at around 5pm when she was left in the custody of the accused after her mother had a misunderstanding with him, resulting in her abandoning their homestead.

“The accused then dragged the victim into his bedroom and forced her to lie on the bed facing up, stripped her and raped her,” said Mr Mugari. “The court heard that after the act, the accused threatened to assault the victim if she revealed the matter to anyone and she complied.”

The father allegedly repeatedly raped his daughter on several occasions whenever her mother was away, the court heard.

The man reportedly had another misunderstanding with his wife and she fled from home, leaving the victim in custody of the accused. The accused is said to have dragged the victim into his bedroom and raped her.

The matter came to light the following day when the girl went to school and revealed the matter to her class teacher who escorted her to the police station and filed a report.

The victim was referred to Tsholotsho District Hospital where she was medically examined and the medical report was produced in court as evidence.

Mr Mugari said the medical report confirmed that penetration occurred and the victim was no longer a virgin.

During her testimony, the girl told the court that her father would beat up her mother when she was 10 and when she was not around, he would take advantage and rape her. Chronicle