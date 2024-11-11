LILLIAN TIMVEOUS

Former senator Cde Lillian Timveos, has died at Harare hospital. She was 51.

Zanu Midlands provincial vice chairman Cde Lewis Matutu said Cde Timveos was an active member of the Zanu PF Cyber Team whose work ethic was second to none.

She was also coordinating returnees in the Midlands, as many people from the opposition party elected to join and rejoin the ruling Zanu PF upon realising the good works being done by the revolutionary party in terms of infrastructure development.

“She also spearheaded women projects in the province, which was meant to empower women. Her contributions have been greatly appreciated over time, as she has made an impact on the greater Zimbabwean community through her upright approach and advocacy,” said Cde Matutu.

She is survived by her husband, Michael and four children.

In a statement, President Mnangagwa said the death of Cde Timveos, who was respected across the political divide, came as a shock.

“I received with utter shock and sadness news of the passing on today of Mrs Lilian Timveos after a sudden, unexpected illness.

“A dynamic, grassroots politician, a community leader and an enterprising businesswoman, Mrs Timveos’ demise has robbed our nation of a promising leader and staunch gender activist who earned and commanded respect across the national political divide,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Her rejoining the ruling Zanu PF party, alongside several hundreds of erstwhile opposition leaders and activists, mirrored her daring, independent-minded politics and tenacious search for larger unity and consensual politics in our nation.”