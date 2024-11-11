KEREKE'S $400K FRAUD TRIAL SET TO START

The trial of imprisoned former Bikita West lawmaker Munyaradzi Kereke and suspended Harare Municipal Medical Aid Society (HMMAS) CEO Everisto Rukasha on fraud charges involving US$400 000 was yesterday rescheduled for November 25.

In order to prepare for their trial, which was scheduled to begin yesterday, the State served the pair with court papers during the last sitting.

According to the State, Rukasha and Kereke signed a deal in 2014 for the latter to sell his Fortress Hospital to HMMAS.

Newton Madzika, managing director of Health Body Images, was purportedly chosen by Kereke to complete the deal on his behalf.

On November 7, 2014, HMMAS paid the full price of US$400 000. On March 18, 2022, Kereke allegedly connived with Rukasha and wrote to HMMAS misrepresenting that the latter still owed him US$400 000. Herald