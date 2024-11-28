MIDWIFE FAKES INFANT'S DEATH

A midwife stationed at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital appeared before the Harare Magistrates’ Courts on Wednesday on allegations of unlawfully faking the death of an infant before giving the baby to another woman.

Betty Sena was facing human trafficking charges when she appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa.

Sena was remanded in custody to December 3 for bail ruling.

The State alleged that sometime between February and March 2024, Sena connived with Evelyn Zisengwe, Dion Tore, and Ayanda Zisengwe to traffic a female infant, now aged 9 months into an unlawful adoption.

During the same period Sena who is employed as a midwife unlawfully induced Zisengwe so that she could deliver her child prematurely.

On February 25 this year Zisengwe delivered her child at 28 weeks. The State further alleges that on March 5 Sena unlawfully handed over the newborn baby to Dion Tore at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital after she had falsified documents to appear as if Tore had given birth.

It is alleged that Sena allegedly abused her supervisory position to facilitate the unsafe discharge of the premature infant from the hospital before she was due for discharge.

The court heard that Sena was paid US$20 for her services and she further originated a fake death record purporting that Zisengwe’s child had passed away.

Detectives from CID Counter Terrorism Unit then arrested Sena after she was implicated by Tore and Zisengwe. Herald