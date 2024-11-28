MIDWIFE FAKES INFANT'S DEATH

A midwife stationed at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital appeared before the Harare Magistrates’ Courts on Wednesday on allegations of unlawfully faking the death of an infant before giving the baby to another woman.
Betty Sena was facing human trafficking charges when she
appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa.
Sena was remanded in custody to December 3 for bail ruling.
The State alleged that sometime between February and March
2024, Sena connived with Evelyn Zisengwe, Dion Tore, and Ayanda Zisengwe to
traffic a female infant, now aged 9 months into an unlawful adoption.
During the same period Sena who is employed as a midwife
unlawfully induced Zisengwe so that she could deliver her child prematurely.
On February 25 this year Zisengwe delivered her child at 28
weeks. The State further alleges that on March 5 Sena unlawfully handed over
the newborn baby to Dion Tore at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital after she had
falsified documents to appear as if Tore had given birth.
It is alleged that Sena allegedly abused her supervisory
position to facilitate the unsafe discharge of the premature infant from the
hospital before she was due for discharge.
The court heard that Sena was paid US$20 for her services
and she further originated a fake death record purporting that Zisengwe’s child
had passed away.
Detectives from CID Counter Terrorism Unit then arrested
Sena after she was implicated by Tore and Zisengwe. Herald
