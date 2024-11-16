HAUNTED MURDERER RETURNS TO SCENE OF CRIME, NINE YEARS LATER

Villagers in Matjinge, Plumtree, Ward 5, Bilingoma Village, Matabeleland South, were stunned when a man accused of murder nine years ago returned to the scene of the crime under police guard for a reconstruction exercise.

The accused, Costine Moyo, allegedly killed and buried a victim there in 2015.

Villagers described Moyo as a notorious figure with a long history of criminal activity.

“Moyo was jailed and released in 2014,” one villager shared. “In 2016, he raped two women in Matjinge and Gambo, then evaded police by hiding in the Tsholotsho bush, where he committed another rape before being caught.”

According to witnesses, Moyo arrived in the village with police, who announced he was there to help locate the remains of someone allegedly murdered near Big Bite shops in 2015.

A local woman, Loveness Dube, reportedly assisted Moyo in luring the victim, claiming she had arranged a job for him in Lupane.

“The victim, unaware, traveled with Dube to Bulawayo, where he was met by Moyo and others at Big Bite shops,” a villager said.

“They gave him alcohol and killed him later that night. Moyo confessed that Big Bite took parts of the victim’s body – including his head, hand, foot and private parts – and burned the remains with 10 litres of petrol.”

Villagers further revealed that Dube discovered some bones, a satchel, and a birth certificate at the site the next morning.

Unable to read, Moyo reportedly began using the birth certificate, unaware of the deceased’s identity.

Moyo disclosed to villagers that four people were involved in the murder – Big Bite, Loveness, Tendai, and another unnamed individual.

Moyo reportedly claimed he was haunted by the victim, who appeared in his dreams demanding to be taken home.

“Moyo said Big Bite had promised him R20 000 but did not pay it,” said the villagers.

Contacted for comment, Matabeleland South Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena, said they had not yet received a report on the incident. CITE