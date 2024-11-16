MUTUMBUKA FINALLY GETS HIS HOUSE BACK

Zimbabwe’s first Minister of Education, Dzingai Mutumbuka has finally won back his US$600 000 Chisipite residence in Harare whose title deeds were stolen from the Deeds Office, forged and the houses sold to a new owner for a song.

High Court Judge, Justice Nyaradzo Priscilla Munangati-Manongwa brought the nearly three-year-old wrangle to an end on Wednesday when she ordered Demetria Zirenga and her husband Harrison Marange, the purported buyers of the house to vacate the place within 15 days of getting the judgement failure of which the Sheriff would evict them.

Justice Munangati – Manongwa declared in her ruling that the legitimate owner of number 90, Harare Drive Colney Valley Chisipite also known as Consolidated 4480/88 in respect of Stand 184 Rolf Valley Township is Mutumbuka who possess the valid title to the home.

She declared Jonah Ngome’s purported title deed to the house, “fake, fraudulent, invalid and of no force and effect”.

She ordered Zirenga and Marange to pay Mutumbuka who is a senior World Bank executive in the USA costs in the case.

Justice Munangati – Manongwa accused Zirenga and Marange’s lawyers, Hope Ndanaka Tirivavi and Advocate Method Ndlovu respectively of having unnecessarily pursued a case that obviously had no merits hence the dismissal of their application with costs. Mutumbuka was represented by Advocate Edley Mubayiwa.

The Registrar of Deeds was represented by his legal officer A. Kadengure.

Justice Munangati – Manongwa also ordered the Deeds Office to expunge from its records, any record or deed showing that Ngome is an owner of number 90, Harare Drive Colney Valley Chispite.

Mutumbuka’s title deed was pulled from the Deeds Office by Lynna Mlambo, a supervisor who gave it to her boyfriend Tatenda ‘Shaft’ Wakatama. The boyfriend kept the deed for a week, forged his names and returned the deed to the Deeds Office through another person.

Using the forged deed, Ngome sold the house to Zirenga and Marange for US$92 000 and allowed them to take occupancy after just paying US$45 000. Mutumbuka and those who stood for him were evicted from his house using an order granted on September 18, 2023, by Justice Webster Nicholas Chinamora who has since resigned from the bench ahead of an investigation of misconduct against him.

Justice Munangati – Manongwa said that Zirenga and Marange who had applied for a declaratur had no full rights to do so since they only had an agreement of sale to the house and not the tittle. The title deed through which they claimed ownership was still in the name of Ngome.

She tore through Ngome’s title deed and said it was fake and replicate with fraud. It had no official stamp, no dates or mortgage records. Ngome’s title deed was also dismissed as a fraud by the Registrar of Deeds.

Justice Munangati – Manongwa wondered why Ngome has never appeared in court to defend his rights to the house.

“Ngome who claims to be the owner of the house through a title deed has never been anywhere close to the courts to defend his property.

“Ngome is silent in both applications. He has not opposed. Ngome has never claimed to be the owner of the house. He must answer to it and he has not.

“Ngome is silent. He accepts the fraud to his deed by remaining silent,” declared Justice Munangati – Manongwa. Masvingo Mirror