SADC EXTRAORDINARY SUMMIT STARTS TODAY

Botswana leader was in Vic Falls for the Children's Day celebrations
The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Extraordinary Heads of State and Government Summit begins today, with 10 member states having confirmed their participation.
The meeting will focus on the region’s political and
security challenges, including the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of
Congo (SAMIDRC), whose mandate expires this year.
The four-day event will take place at the new Parliament
building in Mt Hampden, the same venue for the 44th SADC Summit that was held
in August.
Ministers and senior officials from member states began
arriving in Harare yesterday for registration of delegates.
The summit will open with a meeting of senior officials of
the Ministerial Committee of the Organ, scheduled for this morning.
A meeting of the Ministerial Committee on the SADC Organ on
Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation is scheduled to take place soon
after the conclusion of the first indaba.
The two sessions will be chaired by Tanzania.
Tomorrow, the Standing Committee of Senior Officials and
Finance Committee will convene under the chairmanship of Permanent Secretary in
the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ambassador Albert
Chimbindi.
Zimbabwe will also chair the SADC Council of Ministers
meeting tomorrow afternoon.
Senior officials of the Organ Troika will meet on Tuesday,
while the Ministerial Committee of the Organ Troika will convene later that
day, with Tanzania chairing both meetings.
The SADC Organ Troika Summit will meet on Wednesday
morning, with the Heads of State and Government Summit convening in the
afternoon on the same day to deliberate on recommendations from the preceding
committee sessions.
In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Amb Chimbindi said:
“In terms of preparations, we are now at an advanced stage. The SADC
Secretariat arrives today (Friday), and we expect the installation of equipment
that will be used at the venue to be
completed today. Sunday Mail
0 comments:
Post a Comment