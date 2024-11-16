SADC EXTRAORDINARY SUMMIT STARTS TODAY

Botswana leader was in Vic Falls for the Children's Day celebrations

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Extraordinary Heads of State and Government Summit begins today, with 10 member states having confirmed their participation.

The meeting will focus on the region’s political and security challenges, including the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC), whose mandate expires this year.

The four-day event will take place at the new Parliament building in Mt Hampden, the same venue for the 44th SADC Summit that was held in August.

Ministers and senior officials from member states began arriving in Harare yesterday for registration of delegates.

The summit will open with a meeting of senior officials of the Ministerial Committee of the Organ, scheduled for this morning.

A meeting of the Ministerial Committee on the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation is scheduled to take place soon after the conclusion of the first indaba.

The two sessions will be chaired by Tanzania.

Tomorrow, the Standing Committee of Senior Officials and Finance Committee will convene under the chairmanship of Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ambassador Albert Chimbindi.

Zimbabwe will also chair the SADC Council of Ministers meeting tomorrow afternoon.

Senior officials of the Organ Troika will meet on Tuesday, while the Ministerial Committee of the Organ Troika will convene later that day, with Tanzania chairing both meetings.

The SADC Organ Troika Summit will meet on Wednesday morning, with the Heads of State and Government Summit convening in the afternoon on the same day to deliberate on recommendations from the preceding committee sessions.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Amb Chimbindi said: “In terms of preparations, we are now at an advanced stage. The SADC Secretariat arrives today (Friday), and we expect the installation of equipment that will be used at the venue to be completed today. Sunday Mail