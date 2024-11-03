FIVE NABBED OVER STARLINK KITS

The suspects; Polite Jamba (28), Ngoni Mandiwo (29)—Denver
Ndebele (26)—Tinotenda Vambe (26), and Lennin Mhiripiri (26) are set to appear
in Court on Monday.
According to police report (CR) number supplied, acting on
a tip off detectives on Saturday, November 02, 2024, pounced on the five
suspects and found them in possession of Starlink kits without a valid licence.
Circumstances are that Criminal Investigations Department
(CID) Highlands detectives received information to the effect that the two
accused persons, Ndebele and Mandiwo were selling Starlink kits at shop number
1 Easy Walk Mall in the CBD.
Acting on a tip off the detectives proceeded to the said
address and the suspects were found in possession of 2 by Starlink Gen 2 kits
without valid licences.
They were arrested and escorted to CID Highlands for
further management and the total value of good seized is US$900.
“On the same date the suspects, Jamba, Vambe and Mhiripiri
were approached by detectives purporting to be potential customers and were
found in possession of 1 by Starlink Mini kit without a licence and were
arrested and escorted to CID Highlands for further management. Total value
recovered is US$450.”
Police national spokesperson could not be reached for
comment.
Meanwhile, the Government has called on people who
previously imported Starlink Kits without a licence to regularise their kits
with entities such as Aura Group and TelOne that are licenced to resell
Starlink a Low Earth Orbit internet constellation services in Zimbabwe.
Starlink, a wholly-owned subsidiary of US billionaire Elon
Musk’s aerospace company, SpaceX, providing coverage in more than 100 countries
and territories, officially activated its signal in Zimbabwe on September 7,
2024. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment