WE FEAR FOR OUR LIVES : TOP COPS SEEK BAIL

Seven top cops in the homicide unit in Bulawayo, who are in custody on charges of theft, criminal abuse of office, and obstruction of justice, have filed for an urgent bail application at the High Court.

The septet filed the application last Wednesday through their lawyer, Mr Prince Butshe Dube of Mathonsi Ncube Law Chambers, amid reports of concerns for their safety.

Mr Dube confirmed the development, stating that he was representing the seven and was awaiting an appeal date from the High Court.

“We have since filed for a bail application and await a response from the High Court this week,” said Mr Dube.

According to a source from Khami Prison, where they are being remanded, the seven are desperately seeking freedom as they are housed in the same prison with criminals they previously arrested.

“They are subject to a lot of bullying and harassment from the criminals they put away. Their safety is of concern. They are constantly being monitored to ensure their safety,” said the source.

The seven were arrested on allegations of an illegal operation they were reportedly contracted to carry out using state resources.

The group comprises Wellington Masuna, Kuziwa Dennis Zambuko, Fakazi Swati, and Clemence Mbofana, who led an unsanctioned operation to recover gold ore and money, while Patson Muchingami, Weddington Mugabe, and Fairchild Katazo were charged with obstruction of justice. Chronicle