BRIBE SEEKING COPS CAUGHT ON TAPE, ARRESTED

Two cops who were recorded receiving bribes from at least 10 drivers have been arrested. Sergeant James Chifamba and Constable Trymore Gunzva were caught on a secret camera recording allegedly taking bribes while on duty with a police motorbike.
The video footage appears to show drivers handing over
suspected bribe money, with the recorder’s voiceover claiming that the officers
had accepted bribes from over 10 motorists.
Truly, Zimbabwe needs new leaders. This kind of open and brazen corruption has never been witnessed in modern civilisation. Ava vangoita munyama ava that there was someone who secretly recorded them, but this is our daily tragedy all over the place!!! pic.twitter.com/CtaNgif1Nt— HON Job Wiwa Sikhala (@JobSikhala1) November 3, 2024
