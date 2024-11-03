Sunday 3 November 2024

BRIBE SEEKING COPS CAUGHT ON TAPE, ARRESTED

Two cops who were recorded receiving bribes from at least 10 drivers have been arrested.  Sergeant James Chifamba and Constable Trymore Gunzva were caught on a secret camera recording allegedly taking bribes while on duty with a police motorbike.

The video footage appears to show drivers handing over suspected bribe money, with the recorder’s voiceover claiming that the officers had accepted bribes from over 10 motorists.

