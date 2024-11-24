FERUKA PIPELINE GANG ARRESTED

In what could be a tip of the iceberg, police recently arrested a five-man gang that has been targeting and siphoning fuel from Feruka pipeline, posing a threat to national infrastructure and the economy.
This was revealed last Friday at an event where more than
40 detectives from all Criminal Investigations Department (CID) sections were
given awards for arresting wanted notorious criminals who have been terrorising
people.
The detectives came from CID Homicide which deals with
violent cases and those from Bulawayo, Mwenezi, Norton and Marondera, among
others.
A team from Marondera nabbed five criminals who are
believed to be part of an international syndicate involved in brazen criminal
acts.
Between January and March 2024, police received alarming reports that unknown criminals were digging one-square-metre pits to unlawfully access the Feruka pipeline. This led to significant fuel theft and serious pipeline damage over several days.
The Feruka pipeline is 287 kilometres long and runs from
Beira, Mozambique to the Feruka oil refinery in Mutare, Zimbabwe.
The pipeline, which carries millions of litres of fuel
daily, is a key part of the Beira corridor, which is a major energy supply
route for Zimbabwe, Zambia, and the Congolese region of Katanga.
To flush out the criminal syndicates, a team of detectives
from Marondera was swiftly assembled, according to an awards citation that was
read on Friday.
Initial investigations indicated the involvement of a
transnational organised criminal syndicate, reminiscent to incidents in South
Africa where approximately 7.5 million litres of fuel were lost in 2022 due to
pipeline thefts. However, there were no traces to start with.
The team started investigations with a meticulous revisit
of the crime scenes to uncover any overlooked clues. It identified several
items that had not been recognised by first responders.
Subsequently, team members travelled to Harare to further
their inquiries, attempting to match tools found at the crime scenes with
recent sales records.
However, this approach yielded no immediate leads. Over
three days, the detectives focused on surveillance, cultivating contacts and
informants, tirelessly working to crack the case.
“Their commitment to the investigation paid off on 17 March
2024 at around 0300 hours when they received a crucial tip-off regarding
further damage to the pipeline. The team rushed to the scene but unfortunately,
arrived after the suspects had fled, leaving them without any immediate
evidence.
“Undeterred, the detectives utilised the department’s
criminal records office, criminal
analysis tools, informer network, and surveillance techniques and conducted
exhaustive follow-ups. Their relentless efforts led to the successful
apprehension of five suspects in Harare, while three others managed to escape
to South Africa. Information was promptly shared with border control teams and
Interpol to pursue the fugitives. Efforts are still underway to ensure that they
are brought to book.
“The team’s extraordinary perseverance, selflessness,
attention to detail and dedication were instrumental in recovering 96 620
litres of stolen fuel valued at approximately US$144 930. Their work did not
only address this serious crime but also played a vital role in protecting the
Feruka pipeline, a crucial asset for the country’s economy. By going the extra
mile, the detectives thwarted a syndicate that threatened to bring the economy
to a halt, showcasing their unwavering commitment to safeguarding national
interests,” read the citation in part. Herald
