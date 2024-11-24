FERUKA PIPELINE GANG ARRESTED

In what could be a tip of the iceberg, police recently arrested a five-man gang that has been targeting and siphoning fuel from Feruka pipeline, posing a threat to national infrastructure and the economy.

This was revealed last Friday at an event where more than 40 detectives from all Criminal Investigations Department (CID) sections were given awards for arresting wanted notorious criminals who have been terrorising people.

The detectives came from CID Homicide which deals with violent cases and those from Bulawayo, Mwenezi, Norton and Marondera, among others.

A team from Marondera nabbed five criminals who are believed to be part of an international syndicate involved in brazen criminal acts.

Between January and March 2024, police received alarming reports that unknown criminals were digging one-square-metre pits to unlawfully access the Feruka pipeline. This led to significant fuel theft and serious pipeline damage over several days.

The Feruka pipeline is 287 kilometres long and runs from Beira, Mozambique to the Feruka oil refinery in Mutare, Zimbabwe.

The pipeline, which carries millions of litres of fuel daily, is a key part of the Beira corridor, which is a major energy supply route for Zimbabwe, Zambia, and the Congolese region of Katanga.

To flush out the criminal syndicates, a team of detectives from Marondera was swiftly assembled, according to an awards citation that was read on Friday.

Initial investigations indicated the involvement of a transnational organised criminal syndicate, reminiscent to incidents in South Africa where approximately 7.5 million litres of fuel were lost in 2022 due to pipeline thefts. However, there were no traces to start with.

The team started investigations with a meticulous revisit of the crime scenes to uncover any overlooked clues. It identified several items that had not been recognised by first responders.

Subsequently, team members travelled to Harare to further their inquiries, attempting to match tools found at the crime scenes with recent sales records.

However, this approach yielded no immediate leads. Over three days, the detectives focused on surveillance, cultivating contacts and informants, tirelessly working to crack the case.

“Their commitment to the investigation paid off on 17 March 2024 at around 0300 hours when they received a crucial tip-off regarding further damage to the pipeline. The team rushed to the scene but unfortunately, arrived after the suspects had fled, leaving them without any immediate evidence.

“Undeterred, the detectives utilised the department’s criminal records office, criminal analysis tools, informer network, and surveillance techniques and conducted exhaustive follow-ups. Their relentless efforts led to the successful apprehension of five suspects in Harare, while three others managed to escape to South Africa. Information was promptly shared with border control teams and Interpol to pursue the fugitives. Efforts are still underway to ensure that they are brought to book.

“The team’s extraordinary perseverance, selflessness, attention to detail and dedication were instrumental in recovering 96 620 litres of stolen fuel valued at approximately US$144 930. Their work did not only address this serious crime but also played a vital role in protecting the Feruka pipeline, a crucial asset for the country’s economy. By going the extra mile, the detectives thwarted a syndicate that threatened to bring the economy to a halt, showcasing their unwavering commitment to safeguarding national interests,” read the citation in part. Herald