EX MINISTER SELLS ARDA INPUTS, REMANDED IN CUSTODY

Former Mashonaland West Minister of State Reuben Marumahoko, who was arrested on Monday on fraud allegations, spent the night in custody after he was remanded to tomorrow for a ruling on his bail application.

Marumahoko deputised in several ministries, including Foreign Affairs, Home Affairs and Regional Integration and International Cooperation, among others.

He appeared before Magistrate Mrs Nyasha Marufu, who agreed with the prosecution to defer ruling on Marumahoko’s bail application after the State argued that he could be a flight risk and might interfere with witnesses.

The court also considered that Marumahoko took time to hand himself over to the police after it became apparent that they were keen on interviewing him.

His wife Andy Maririmba was arrested on Saturday on similar allegations.

It is alleged that Marumahoko applied for and received inputs, including seed, fertilisers and chemicals to plant 200ha of irrigated maize under Government’s Agricultural and Rural Development Authority’s (ARDA) commercial farmers’ joint venture programme, but planted only on 46ha selling the surplus.

He received 2,5 tonnes of maize seed, 1 300 bags of Compound D fertiliser and chemicals.

Marumahoko allegedly used part of the inputs and sold the rest, prejudicing ARDA of US$37 950. Herald