EX MINISTER SELLS ARDA INPUTS, REMANDED IN CUSTODY

Former Mashonaland West Minister of State Reuben Marumahoko, who was arrested on Monday on fraud allegations, spent the night in custody after he was remanded to tomorrow for a ruling on his bail application.
Marumahoko deputised in several ministries, including
Foreign Affairs, Home Affairs and Regional Integration and International
Cooperation, among others.
He appeared before Magistrate Mrs Nyasha Marufu, who agreed
with the prosecution to defer ruling on Marumahoko’s bail application after the
State argued that he could be a flight risk and might interfere with witnesses.
The court also considered that Marumahoko took time to hand
himself over to the police after it became apparent that they were keen on
interviewing him.
His wife Andy Maririmba was arrested on Saturday on similar
allegations.
It is alleged that Marumahoko applied for and received
inputs, including seed, fertilisers and chemicals to plant 200ha of irrigated
maize under Government’s Agricultural and Rural Development Authority’s (ARDA)
commercial farmers’ joint venture programme, but planted only on 46ha selling
the surplus.
He received 2,5 tonnes of maize seed, 1 300 bags of
Compound D fertiliser and chemicals.
Marumahoko allegedly used part of the inputs and sold the
rest, prejudicing ARDA of US$37 950. Herald
