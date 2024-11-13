NO 2030 CHANTS HERE : ZANU PF HRE MEETING TOLD

Zanu PF members at a Harare provincial co-ordinating committee were ordered not to chant the 2030 slogan as rifts over President Mnangagwa’s bid for a third term continues.
Newsday reports that on Sunday, there was a charged
provincial co-ordinating committee meeting in Harare where questions were
raised over the ED2030 slogan with Harare chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa
also taken to task.
Party members quizzed national commissar Munyaradzi
Machacha on why the party leadership has been allowing members to chant the
2030 slogan when Mnangagwa has said he will not extend his rule.
Machacha reportedly said Zanu PF would elect a new leader
in 2027, allowing members to support their chosen candidates.
“Machacha said the party will select a new leader in 2027
ahead of the 2028 general elections,” an insider, who attended the meeting,
disclosed.
“Cde Machacha, stated that President Mnangagwa's term ends
in 2028.” Mnangagwa’s loyalists have, however, been pushing to extend his rule
by two years to 2030.
Mnangagwa announced at the party’s conference held in
Bulawayo in October that he will not stand for re-election.
Zanu PF spokesperson Farai Marapira said he was in China
when contacted for comment yesterday on the party position on the ED2030
slogan. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment