NO 2030 CHANTS HERE : ZANU PF HRE MEETING TOLD

Zanu PF members at a Harare provincial co-ordinating committee were ordered not to chant the 2030 slogan as rifts over President Mnangagwa’s bid for a third term continues.

Newsday reports that on Sunday, there was a charged provincial co-ordinating committee meeting in Harare where questions were raised over the ED2030 slogan with Harare chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa also taken to task.

Party members quizzed national commissar Munyaradzi Machacha on why the party leadership has been allowing members to chant the 2030 slogan when Mnangagwa has said he will not extend his rule.

Machacha reportedly said Zanu PF would elect a new leader in 2027, allowing members to support their chosen candidates.

“Machacha said the party will select a new leader in 2027 ahead of the 2028 general elections,” an insider, who attended the meeting, disclosed.

“Cde Machacha, stated that President Mnangagwa's term ends in 2028.” Mnangagwa’s loyalists have, however, been pushing to extend his rule by two years to 2030.

Mnangagwa announced at the party’s conference held in Bulawayo in October that he will not stand for re-election.

Zanu PF spokesperson Farai Marapira said he was in China when contacted for comment yesterday on the party position on the ED2030 slogan. Newsday