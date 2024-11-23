COUNCILLORS DEMAND 10% CUT ON CONTRACTS

Skeletons are tumbling out of their closets in Bulawayo with land developers contending that they have been living with the corrupt reality where they were supposed to cede 10 percent of the value of their contracts to the city councillors.

The revelation comes in the wake of a recent descending on Bulawayo City Council by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) which saw the arrest of Deputy Mayor Councillor Edwin Ndlovu and chairperson of the Finance Committee Clr Mpumelelo Moyo who were implicated in corrupt practices.

Contractors who spoke to Sunday News but asked not to be named urged Zacc to dig deeper into corruption allegations claiming that they have long contended with the corrupt nature of some city councillors, who have demanded bribes ranging from five percent to 10 percent of the value of their contracts.

“It is just not this current crop of councillors but, for years, we’ve been forced to navigate a system where some councillors blatantly ask for ‘facilitation’ fees,” said a contractor, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals.

“They claim that without these payments, we wouldn’t secure favourable deals with the council.”

Another contractor shared a similar experience, stating, “It’s been a desperate situation. Many of us felt we had no choice but to pay these bribes just to keep our companies afloat.

The fear of being side-lined or losing contracts was overwhelming.

“For example for housing contracts, they demand payment in the form of housing stands, where if I develop an area with 500 stands, I have to set aside 50 stands for those ‘influential’ councillors. Imagine all the money I would have used in developing the area, I just hand over 50 stands to someone so that I be able to get future deals with the local authority.”

The recent arrests have ignited a sense of hope among the contractors, who believe that a more transparent and fair contracting environment could soon emerge.

“This is a step in the right direction,” remarked one contractor.

“We’ve been calling for accountability for too long, and now it seems like the authorities are finally listening.”

The predicament is not faced by contractors only as some service providers have also raised a red flag revealing that councillors would intimidate them claiming that the service had been given the go-ahead through “their” influence.

“These councillors were now a huge problem. They were also demanding a cut from me on my case, claiming they were behind the council’s decision to approve the training. However, as a brother I didn’t want to get them into trouble, therefore I just ignored them.

“Fortunately for me, I knew the processes and that they were lying. So l just ignored them but they kept on calling, demanding 10 percent of what I had charged the local authority,” said the service provider.

A senior council employee further revealed that the councillors had also infiltrated the employment of critical staff, where they would demand bribes from interested individuals for senior positions in which they had a direct influence. Sunday News