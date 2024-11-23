75% LOCAL CONTENT FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTERS

Public broadcasters with multiple channels will soon be mandated to broadcast at least 75 percent local content across all their platforms, while licensed sports television channels will be required to dedicate 50 percent of their airtime to local sports content, under proposed amendments to the Broadcasting Services Act.
The amendments, gazetted on Friday as the Broadcasting
Services Amendment Bill, will also compel social media broadcasters
transmitting national events to register with the Broadcasting Authority of
Zimbabwe (BAZ).
In addition, the amendments seek to prohibit insurance
companies from selling motor vehicle insurance to individuals who do not hold
valid ZBC radio licenses, while subscription broadcasting service providers
will also be obligated to carry up to three channels from public broadcasters
as part of the reforms.
The proposed legislative changes aim to align the
Broadcasting Services Act with the Constitution and the Public Entities
Corporate Governance Act while supporting media diversity, enhancing local
content production and fostering sectoral investment.
Under the proposed law, foreign ownership in broadcasting
licenses will be capped at 40 percent, ensuring local majority ownership while
attracting foreign investment into the capital-intensive sector.
The amendments, which are part of the Second Republic’s
ongoing media reforms, are intended shift the role of BAZ from controlling to
regulating and managing broadcasting service bands.
The Bill’s memorandum highlights this strategic realignment
stating that: “The objective of the Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill, 2024,
is principally to align the Broadcasting Services Act with the Constitution and
also with the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act.
“Clause 3 amends section 2A of the principal Act to provide
that the role of the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) is to regulate
and manage the broadcasting service bands for sustenance rather than control
broadcasting service bands.”
“The intention is to move away from a perception that the
legislation is intended to stifle the freedoms guaranteed by section 61 of the
Constitution and instead to focus on necessary regulation of the airwaves.”
These changes are designed to dispel perceptions that the
Act stifles freedom of expression, as guaranteed by Section 61 of the
Constitution and to align with international standards, including the African
Charter on Broadcasting and the International Covenant on Civil and Political
Rights.
“Clause 21 amends the Sixth Schedule to the principal Act
by deleting paragraph 2(2) and substituting it with a new section 2(2) which
provide that a licensee with a sports channel shall broadcast 50 percent local
content in view of the fact that sporting events are universal and
international sports may bring commercial value to licensees,” reads the
memorandum.
“Amendments to paragraph 2(2) are to provide that a public
broadcaster providing multiple channels shall broadcast 75 percent local
content on all channels to ensure that they reflect the identity of the
nation.” Sunday News
