COPS HUNT FOR US$130K FRAUD COUPLE

Police in Bulawayo are on the hunt for a couple accused of defrauding unsuspecting victims of over US$130,000 through bogus overseas employment schemes.

The couple allegedly posed as agents of an undisclosed company, claiming to facilitate job placements in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube identified the suspects as Gwendoline Ndlovu (28) and Melusi Ndlovu (36).

The pair initially appeared in court and were granted bail but subsequently fled.

“Police in Bulawayo are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Gwendoline Ndlovu and Melusi Ndlovu, who are wanted in connection with multiple fraud cases committed in 2023,” said Inspector Ncube. “The couple is linked to 18 fraud cases between January and July 2023, with a total of US$134,552 swindled from victims under the guise of facilitating employment abroad.”

Inspector Ncube revealed that Gwendoline was arrested on May 3, 2023, following a report by one of the victims, Alison Unami. Melusi was apprehended the next day at Bulawayo Central Police Station when he visited his wife in custody.

The duo was subsequently granted bail under conditions that required them to report to the police three times a week.

However, they later provided the court with a false address, claiming to reside at 568 Ntepe, Gwanda, instead of their actual residence at 300 Ntshonalanga Road, Sunninghill, Bulawayo. They absconded, violating their bail conditions, and a warrant for their arrest has since been issued.

Police are urging anyone with information about the couple’s whereabouts to come forward. CITE