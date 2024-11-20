TEACHER RAPES GRADE 5 PUPIL

Regional Magistrate Judith Zuyu has remanded a Triangle teacher facing a rape charge out of custody to November 21, 2024, for continuation of trial.

The teacher (name withheld) allegedly raped the grade 5 pupil on September 23, around 4pm at a bushy area on their way to a borehole.

The accused is however, denying the charge. His defense is that he was supervising the construction of a classroom block during the time he is accused of raping the minor.

He is also arguing that the school head wants to get rid of him because he acquired a degree and is now more qualified than the head to lead the school.

Circumstances are that the teacher instructed the minor to go and fetch him water at a nearby borehole after other pupils had gone home.

The minor complied and the teacher followed her to the borehole.

He caught up with the minor before she reached the borehole and he then dragged her to a bushy area where he raped her once.

The teacher threatened her against disclosing the ordeal to anyone. The two then proceeded to fetch water at the borehole.

The minor disclosed the matter to a female teacher and a Police report was filed. The alleged rapist was arrested on October 9, 2024. Masvingo Mirror