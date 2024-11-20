IT WAS LIFE CHANGING : MISS ZIM RETURNS

Reigning Miss Universe Zimbabwe Sakhile Dube arrived home yesterday from Mexico.

Sakhile was in Mexico for the Miss Universe pageant where 127 models from various countries took part. The 27-year-old model was welcomed by family, friends and fans at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport VIP Lounge.

Speaking during a press conference soon after arrival, Sakhile said she was happy to be home and is looking forward to sharing her experience with peers.

“It is good to be back home and the first thing I am going to do is to sit down with my family. I had missed them so much,” she said.

“Mexico was a life changing experience and I met and made friends with girls from across the world. The Miss Universe pageant was an eye opener for me and I can’t wait to share my experience.”

Sakhile said she is going to work with the Miss Universe organisation to uplift the girl child.

“The journey has just started and I am going to work with my patron to fulfil what we have been hoping and want to achieve, that is uplifting the girl child and empowering her.”

Speaking at the same press conference, Miss Universe Zimbabwe patron Miniyothabo Baloyi-Chiwenga said Sakhile managed to put the country on the map as everyone now understands and knows Zimbabwe.

“We might not have brought the crown home but our queen stood against all odds. She raised the country’s flag high and we are so proud of her,” she said.

“I am so happy that the competition had a twist as those powerhouses we all thought would make it, did not even make it and that is a sign that Sakhile’s top 30 finish is a great achievement for us.”

Mrs Baloyi-Chiwenga added that Sakhile was eloquent which chuffed some of the talent searchers at the pageant.

“It was challenging and at the same time promising. There were a lot of international talent scouts at the pageant and I am happy that all eyes were on Sakhile. She managed to make contacts which is good for the country,” she said. Herald