COP TURNED CATTLE RUSTLER REMANDED IN CUSTODY

A 37-year-old Zvishavane police officer who is accused of playing a key role in cattle rustling activities in the Fort Rixon area has been further remanded in custody to December 3.

Kudakwashe Chigwa faces two counts of criminal activity: stock theft and criminal abuse of office.

According to court records, on October 13 this year at around 2pm, police received a tip-off that a villager named Ishmael Sibanda was slaughtering cattle at his homestead in Mvurachena Village, Lambamai, Fort Rixon without police clearance.

Police proceeded to the villager’s homestead and upon arrival, asked for a stock clearance receipt, which he produced.

It was stated that on the day in question, Chigwa connived with Sibanda and another suspect, Justin Zijena, to steal four cattle belonging to Oliver Chiropa and slaughtered them.

“The accused person was clearing livestock in civilian attire and introduced himself as a police officer stationed at ZRP Zvishavane. Oliver Chiropa, a local farmer, positively identified four hides and two heads of cattle, which had been cleared by the accused person and slaughtered by Ishmael Sibanda as his,” read the document.

Chigwa was arrested after it was discovered that he did not follow procedure in clearing cattle.

The accused person was asked to produce permits to prove that he had been tasked to clear cattle in Fort Rixon, which is beyond his jurisdiction, while he was in civilian attire, which does not fall under his area of operation and he had none.

“The accused person was arrested and a ZRP Zvishavane 392 Book 75/24, which contained the page he had cleared cattle serial number 4261642, was recovered,” read the document.

The recovered ZRP Zvishavane 392 book 75/24 was inspected, where it was then established that Chigwa had allegedly removed top copies of the book.

“The accused person was asked why he removed top copies on the serial numbers leaving duplicate copies uncompleted and he failed to give a satisfactory answer leading to his arrest.”

Chigwa’s arrest follows the recent appearance of a gang of nine men in court accused of running a cattle rustling operation in Fort Rixon. The nine are alleged to have stolen and skinned 28 cattle from a local farmer. The incident occurred in August when the gang devised a plan to target the farmer’s herd.

After an extensive search, law enforcement authorities apprehended the suspects on October 13. During the investigations, police recovered five skinned carcasses and two heads of cattle that were positively identified by Chiropa. It was further stated that 26 hides were found in possession of the suspects.

The gang comprises Ishmael Sibanda (31) from Mvurachena C Village in Fort Rixon; Justin Zijena (48) from Mandava, Zvishavane; Josphat Makuvaza (48) from Tatenda Village, Lambamai, Fort Rixon; Piraishe Mandende (35) from Lambamai, Fort Rixon; Peter Tiziri (44) from Gwamanyanga Village, Fort Rixon; Trust Ndlovu (34) from Mkiweni A, Lambamai, Fort Rixon; Justice Zhou (35) from Mvurachena C Village, Lambamai, Fort Rixon; and Sabelo Moyo from Mxotshwa Village, Zvishavane.

The surge in cattle theft has prompted authorities to implement various strategies, including the formation of community-based anti-rustling monitoring groups. Rustlers often target rural areas on the outskirts of major cities like

Bulawayo, where they can find a ready market for stolen meat.

In another incident, police recently arrested a suspect, Bhekilizwe Nyathi, who is believed to be part of a gang that stole and slaughtered five cattle in the same area.

The gang attempted to smuggle the carcasses to a butchery in Bulawayo’s Magwegwe suburb.

Following that case, a 71-year-old woman from Ntabazinduna in Umguza District, Matabeleland North Province, Sithabile Ngwenya, also appeared in court for allegedly stealing a herd of 20 cattle, valued at over US$16 000, in three separate incidents. Chronicle