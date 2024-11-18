ROBBER NABBED AT SANGOMA'S HOUSE

One of the eight suspected armed robbers who were targeting residents, churches and businesses has been arrested while allegedly receiving spiritual deliverance from a traditional healer at a house in Glenview 1 suburb, Harare.
So far police have arrested all the eight suspected robbers
who were wanted in connection with the cases including the US$30 000 robbery
which occurred at a company in the Workington area in Harare.
The suspects are facing 12 robbery charges.
In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner
Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.
“Reference is made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s press
statement released on November 4, 2024, on the arrest of Spencer Mapfumo aged
42, Patrick Chibaba alias Mupositori aged 38, Tarwirei Madzudzu alias Mukanya
aged 50, Paddington Meki aged 44 and Washington Marunze aged 36 in connection
with seven cases of armed robbery including one incident which occurred on
October 28, 2024 at Dinwoo Investments, Workington, Harare where US$30 000 cash
was stolen.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of three
additional suspects in connection with the armed robbery cases. The suspects
are, Sydney Chemhere alias Seedza aged 42, Tinotenda Mabhandi alias Timbobo
aged 38 and Munyaradzi Gadzikwa aged 36,” he said. On November 11, 2024,
detectives from CID Homicide, Harare arrested Sydney Chemhere after receiving
information that he was hiding in Glenview 7, Harare.
The arrest led to the recovery of eight Emex explosives and three fuse cables. Tinotenda Mabhande was later arrested at Makomva Shops in Glen View, Harare.
Munyaradzi Gadzikwa was arrested on November 13, 2024 while
allegedly receiving spiritual assistance from a traditional healer at a house
in Glenview 1, Harare.
The three suspects are further facing five cases of robbery
which occurred between July 13, 2024, and October 3, 2024, in Harare, including
a case of armed robbery which occurred on July 31, 2024, at a church in
Budiriro 5B, Harare where US$2 599 cash, a cellphone and three passports were
stolen and another case of armed robbery which occurred on August 18, 2024 at a
house along Chinhamora Street, Ruwa where US$2 300 cash was stolen. The
suspects are also linked to a case of robbery which occurred on October 3, 2024
at a private security company along Lighton Road, Avondale, Harare where US$80
cash, a laptop, four 303 rifles, a 0.22 rifle, three revolvers and several
plastic bags containing live ammunition were stolen.
Comm Nyathi said: “All in all, the suspects are facing 12
cases of armed robbery where churches, companies and residential areas were
targeted. Investigations are ongoing to link the suspects to other robbery
cases. Herald
