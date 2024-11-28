CCC MAYOR PLOTS TO SHUT DOWN ZANU PF TUCK SHOPS

Kwekwe City CCC Mayor Albert Zinhanga and former Zanu PF Mbizo MP Vongaiishe Mupereri quarrelled publicly on Tuesday after Zinhanga sought Government’s help to shut down illegal tuck-shops ‘established’ by Mupereri.

The two quarrelled during the official opening of a revenue hall in Mbizo 15. Midlands Minister of State Owen Ncube was the guest of honour.

Zinhanga pleaded with Ncube seeking his assistance in shutting down illegal tuck-shops that are mushrooming across the city and not paying rates to council.

He said that most of the tuck-shop operators hide behind politicians when they are confronted by municipal police.

Mupereri said that he is behind the tuck-shops and he will not allow council to shut the tuck-shops.

He said it was a political matter and council will not shut down the tuck-shops unless it allocates land to the small and medium entrepreneurs.

“We have witnessed the construction of unsanctioned tuck-shops that have mushroomed everywhere and some of them are in undesignated areas. When our municipal officers are collecting revenue these people hide behind politicians.

“We need your help honourable Minister so that we have the situation under control,” said Zinhanga.

“The mayor has asked you to intervene on tuck-shops. It is true that I am behind those tuck-shops but you should allocate people places to establish their tuck-shops because if you don’t allocate them spaces I will allow them to do their business so that they will not die of hunger.

“We have plenty of places where you can allocate them spaces, I am now talking politics like you indicated earlier, we are not going to stop operating tuck-shops until you give people designated places,” said Mupereri. Masvingo Mirror