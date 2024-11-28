CHAMISA ALLY CLEARED OF ASSAULTING MINISTER

Close Nelson Chamisa ally and senior Midlands Province opposition politician Patrick Cheza and three others were found not guilty and acquitted at the close of the state case by the High Court of Zimbabwe on Tuesday.
Cheza was jointly charged with Magmaster Chidyawuye (21),
Delight Zinyemba (22), and Courage Mugova (20) for allegedly inciting Citizens
Coalition for Change (CCC) members to assault Tourism Minister Barbra Rwodzi.
The incident
occurred after the political rivals’ vehicles were involved in an accident
along the Charandura-Chaka gravel road just before the 2023 harmonised
elections.
Sitting at the High Court in Masvingo, Justice Sunsley Zisengwe granted Cheza
application for review against the refusal to discharge by Gweru Magistrate
Beaulity Dube.
Before his acquittal, Cheza challenged the validity of the
criminal case against him, arguing that the presiding magistrate, exhibited
bias under political influence and grossly abused his constitutional rights.
This came after Magistrate Dube refused to discharge him at
the close of the state case, despite inconsistencies in the testimonies from
key state witnesses, including the complainant Rwodzi.
Cheza detailed testimonies from Rwodzi and other state
witnesses that had exonerated him and his co-accused from the crime.
He told the courts that he was being persecuted for
opposing Zanu PF misrule. Midweek Watch
