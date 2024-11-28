CHAMISA ALLY CLEARED OF ASSAULTING MINISTER

Close Nelson Chamisa ally and senior Midlands Province opposition politician Patrick Cheza and three others were found not guilty and acquitted at the close of the state case by the High Court of Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

Cheza was jointly charged with Magmaster Chidyawuye (21), Delight Zinyemba (22), and Courage Mugova (20) for allegedly inciting Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members to assault Tourism Minister Barbra Rwodzi.

The incident occurred after the political rivals’ vehicles were involved in an accident along the Charandura-Chaka gravel road just before the 2023 harmonised elections.

Sitting at the High Court in Masvingo, Justice Sunsley Zisengwe granted Cheza application for review against the refusal to discharge by Gweru Magistrate Beaulity Dube.

Before his acquittal, Cheza challenged the validity of the criminal case against him, arguing that the presiding magistrate, exhibited bias under political influence and grossly abused his constitutional rights.

This came after Magistrate Dube refused to discharge him at the close of the state case, despite inconsistencies in the testimonies from key state witnesses, including the complainant Rwodzi.

Cheza detailed testimonies from Rwodzi and other state witnesses that had exonerated him and his co-accused from the crime.

He told the courts that he was being persecuted for opposing Zanu PF misrule. Midweek Watch