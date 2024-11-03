HOOKER BASHER PLEADS WITH MAGISTRATE : MY WIFE SHOULD NEVER KNOW

A Kwekwe man pleaded for a non-custodial sentence to protect his marriage after he was convicted of assaulting a sex worker that had refused to sleep over at his residence when his wife was away.

Godknows Nyevere Nyamadzawo (40) was convicted on his own plea when he appeared before Magistrate Mildred Matuvi.Magistrate Matuvi sentenced him to four months in jail and commuted the sentence to 70 hours of community service at Dambudzo Primary School.

“I admit that I committed the offence but I am pleading with this court not to let my wife know about this because it will destroy my marriage, this happened whilst she attending to some issues in the rural area,” said Nyamadzawo.The incident happened on October 19, 2024, around 11pm at Mbizo 7 Big Bar.

Circumstances are that Nyamadzawo paid the sex worker (name withheld) for her services. The two went to Nyamadzawo’s residence and the sex worker refused to sleep over at his residence. Nyamadzawo then assaulted her all over the body with fists and she reported the matter to the Police leading to his arrest. Masvingo Mirror