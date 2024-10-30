WE SUSPECT FOUL PLAY : CHIEF'S FAMILY



The family of Chief Marupi has raised suspicions of foul play surrounding his death, vowing to seek justice for what they believe to be an untimely and suspicious passing.

These concerns were expressed during his burial on Wednesday at his homestead in Dibilashaba, Gwanda South, where he was laid to rest near his ancestors.

The 28-year-old chief, whose real name was Oaheng Nare, passed away at a Harare health facility after being admitted with severe stomach pain and vomiting.

A few weeks before his mysterious death, armed robbers raided his rural home and stole his official Isuzu vehicle.

His funeral drew attendance from prominent figures, including the President of the Chiefs’ Council, Chief Mtshane Khumalo, several chiefs from the Matabeleland region, Members of Parliament, and local government representatives.

During the service, a visibly distressed family member spoke about their spiritual beliefs, expressing hope that the late Chief Marupi had the opportunity to “submit his spirit unto the Lord”.

He warned that anyone responsible for Marupi’s death would suffer consequences, saying, “No matter how big your hand, you have started to do to yourself what you have done to us.”

Chief Hwadalala of Gwanda, echoing the family’s suspicions, suggested that if foul play was involved, Marupi would “speak for himself” and reveal the truth. “I suspect foul play too,” he added, joining the calls for a thorough investigation.

Chief Sitauze, a close friend, described Chief Marupi’s death as deeply shocking and hard to believe.

Reflecting on their friendship, he said, “We knew each other well; he was a jovial person, always full of jokes.” He recalled the excitement Chief Marupi felt upon receiving his official vehicle, and shared his dismay upon learning the car was later stolen, remarking that it was an affront to the honour of the chieftainship.

Chief Sitauze called for support for young chiefs, who often bear overwhelming responsibilities without sufficient guidance.

“Being appointed at a young age, Chief Marupi needed community support and wisdom,” he said.

Village Head Mahla added, “The mountain has fallen; we are left without a place to hide.” He called for divine comfort for the Dibilashaba village, which he said had begun to see hope with Chief Marupi’s leadership. CITE