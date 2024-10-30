US$1M CRYSTAL METH : TANZANIAN DRAGGED TO COURT

A Tanzanian national was arrested and brought to court for attempting to smuggle crystal meth worth about US$1 million.

The suspect, Suleiman Amour, was apprehended by the police while he was a passenger in a truck that was towing a trailer. Two accomplices of his, who are still on the run, were travelling with him.

The Chronicle reports that police discovered the crystal meth in lunch boxes concealed in false compartments of the trailer during a routine roadblock at the 18km peg along the Bulawayo-Plumtree Road.

Amour’s trial was scheduled to start before Western Commonage magistrate, Mr Vakai Douglas Chikwekwe, but was postponed due to a language barrier. As a result, the hearing has been postponed to November 8 to allow the State to secure a translator.

Amour was charged with possession of specially restricted substances and is in custody until he appears in court again. According to the prosecutor Mr Milton Moyo, Amour travelled to Zimbabwe through the Mozambique border and was transporting the drugs to South Africa.

Mr Moyo said preliminary tests conducted on the recovered samples confirmed that the substance was methamphetamine, and it weighed 192kg with a street value of US$987 000.