SA SOCCER STAR IN HORRIFIC CRASH, FLEES



The horrific car crash that caused the death of a 9-year-old girl and injured a 13-year-old boy in Thembisa on Wednesday morning was caught on dashcam.

Sekhukhune United defender Shaun Mogaila handed himself to police later on Wednesday after allegedly fleeing the scene of the fatal crash.

In the video, which was posted on X, a number of cars can be seen driving along Andrew Mapheto Road in Thembisa. All of a sudden, a black BMW alleged to belong to Mogaila comes into shot, and crashes head-on into a car that was driven by a mother taking her children to school.





The 9-year-old girl was killed at the scene of the accident, while the 13-year-old boy was taken to Thembisa Tertiary Hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

According to police, drugs and alcohol were also found in the footballer’s car. “A powder which we suspect could be ‘cocaine’ and weed ‘edibles’ were also found in his vehicle,” said Ekurhuleni Metro Police spokesperson Thabiso Makgato.

Makgato confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that Mogaila had handed himself over to officers at the Rabie Ridge Police Station near Midrand.