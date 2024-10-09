WE ARE WORKING ON A PLAN : GOVT ON MBARE FIRE

The Government says it is working on a comprehensive response plan to the disaster in Mbare where a traders market was razed to the ground.
Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises
Development Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has expressed concern over the loss that
traders at the Mbare Traders Market incurred when their goods worth millions of
dollars were destroyed by a fire on Tuesday night.
Minister Mutsvangwa said preliminary assessments have
indicated that the fire caused extensive damage to the market, destroying the
entire retail section and parts of the wholesale market.
“This has had a profound impact on the lives of
approximately 4 695 traders occupying over 1 565 tables who depend on this
market for their primary source of income,” she said.
Minister Mutsvangwa said the tragedy has negatively
impacted not only the traders but also the suppliers and other players in the
value chains that support the market.”
