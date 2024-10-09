WE ARE WORKING ON A PLAN : GOVT ON MBARE FIRE



The Government says it is working on a comprehensive response plan to the disaster in Mbare where a traders market was razed to the ground.

Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has expressed concern over the loss that traders at the Mbare Traders Market incurred when their goods worth millions of dollars were destroyed by a fire on Tuesday night.

Minister Mutsvangwa said preliminary assessments have indicated that the fire caused extensive damage to the market, destroying the entire retail section and parts of the wholesale market.

“This has had a profound impact on the lives of approximately 4 695 traders occupying over 1 565 tables who depend on this market for their primary source of income,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the tragedy has negatively impacted not only the traders but also the suppliers and other players in the value chains that support the market.”