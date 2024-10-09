ECOBANK HEIST : PROBE STRUGGLING TO GAIN TRACTION

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) remains without significant leads in the US$4 million armed robbery that shook Bulawayo last week, as investigations struggle to gain traction.
A week after the audacious daylight heist, the authorities
are appealing for public cooperation while urging caution against spreading
unverified information that could hinder the process.
During a media briefing at Ross Camp, Officer Commanding
Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, Commissioner Dr. Wkilef Makamache, acknowledged
the complexity of the case but assured the public that it is under “special
consideration,” with all national security arms involved in the investigation.
“This case is being treated with the highest priority. All
branches of the security services are fully engaged, working in close
collaboration through our Criminal Investigations Department (CID)
headquarters,” Makamache stated. “Once we have results, we will bring the
‘cake’ to you for consumption.”
Commissioner Makamache added that further updates would
come from National Police Spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, stressing that
premature reports could jeopardise the investigation.
While the police maintain that multiple teams have been on
the ground since the robbery occurred, they are calling for public patience and
the avoidance of false rumours.
“Some people are already claiming the robbers were shot or
that only US$20,000 has been recovered. These reports are not true,” Makamache
warned. “We must focus on disseminating accurate information.”
The heist, which took place at the corner of Fife Street
and 9th Avenue, saw six armed men ambush a Safeguard cash-in-transit van
shortly after it collected over US$4 million from an Ecobank branch in the NRZ
building.
Wearing face masks and armed with AK-47 rifles, the robbers
swiftly subdued the guards and loaded metal boxes filled with cash into a white
Ford Ranger, before fleeing the scene.
Notably, the recently launched Smart City Surveillance
System—rolled out in Bulawayo’s Central Business District (CBD) just days
before the robbery—did not cover Fife Street, leaving investigators without
crucial CCTV footage.
The system, part of a collaborative effort between the
police, the Bulawayo Business Against Crime Forum of Zimbabwe, and local
churches, aims to reduce crime in the city, but the lack of coverage on Fife
Street has complicated the case.
Bulawayo Police Provincial Spokesperson Inspector Abednico
Ncube confirmed that no CCTV cameras were installed on the street where the
heist occurred, adding that the installation process is still ongoing.
“As of the day of the robbery, Fife Street was not yet
equipped with our cameras,” he said.
While some bystanders managed to record the robbery on
their phones, the footage has yet to yield any breakthroughs.
Inspector Ncube appealed to the public for information,
reassuring potential informants that their identities would be protected.
“We urge anyone with knowledge about this crime to come
forward. Your safety will be guaranteed,” he said. CITE
