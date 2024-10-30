TEACHER BITES 23 LEARNERS

A Hwange-based teacher is in hot soup after he was reported to the police for biting his learners during a lesson.

According to the Chronicle, Oscar Ndlovu (49), a teacher at Neluswi Primary School in Jambezi allegedly went berserk and began to bite his 23 learners as punishment for failing to define a word.

The Grade Seven teacher faces imminent arrest after police instituted investigations into the matter following a report by one of the learners, a female aged 12.

Matabeleland North provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Glory Banda, confirmed the development saying that a report by one of the victims had unearthed the strange behaviour.

“I can confirm that on October 23, 2024 at 1200hrs the complainant made a report of assault at ZRP Jambezi to the effect that she was bitten by an accused person who is her school teacher,” said Insp Banda.

“The accused asked the class the meaning of the word ‘dynamic’. However, the learners failed to explain the meaning of the word and the teacher became furious,” he said.

In a moment of frenzy, he assaulted the complainant, a female, by biting her once on the right shoulder, said Insp Banda. It is understood that 22 other learners suffered the same fate as, in hot rage, the teacher bit them.