TUTOR SODOMISES TWO BOYS

A tutor has been arrested after he sodomised two minors. Holden Mutuwani (43), of Murambinda forced himself on two minors aged nine and 14 and would buy their silence with money and gadgets.

He was dragged to court and charged with two counts of aggravated indecent assault. Mutuwani, who was a self-actor, was not asked to plead. He was remanded in custody to October 8 for routine remand.

According to Manica Post Mutuwani lured the nine-year-old victim to his homestead, and sexually abused him, before giving him sweets and biscuits to buy his silence.

The matter only came to light when the boy’s friend informed the victim’s sister about the alleged abuse.

“On an unknown date, but during the period from January 2024 to July 2024, the complainant was playing with his friends when Mutuwani called him to where he was standing.

“The complainant complied and upon arrival, he grabbed the complainant’s hand, and walked towards his homestead, telling him stories. The accused person entered into his bedroom where he proceeded to sexually abuse the complainant.

“After the act, Mutuwani gave the complainant US$1, and some biscuits, and told him not to divulge the matter to anyone.

“He also promised to give the complainant some more money. The accused person continued sexually abusing the boy several times. The matter came to light when the boy’s friend informed the complainant’s sister that the victim was being abused by the accused person,” said Ms Mutukwa.

Mutuwani abused a 14-year-old boy he was teaching extra lessons. He gave him a cellphone to keep the secret, but later withdrew it when he refused to be abused again.