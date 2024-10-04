TUTOR SODOMISES TWO BOYS

A tutor has been arrested after he sodomised two minors. Holden Mutuwani (43), of Murambinda forced himself on two minors aged nine and 14 and would buy their silence with money and gadgets.
He was dragged to court and charged with two counts of
aggravated indecent assault. Mutuwani, who was a self-actor, was not asked to
plead. He was remanded in custody to October 8 for routine remand.
According to Manica Post Mutuwani lured the nine-year-old
victim to his homestead, and sexually abused him, before giving him sweets and
biscuits to buy his silence.
The matter only came to light when the boy’s friend
informed the victim’s sister about the alleged abuse.
“On an unknown date, but during the period from January
2024 to July 2024, the complainant was playing with his friends when Mutuwani
called him to where he was standing.
“The complainant complied and upon arrival, he grabbed the
complainant’s hand, and walked towards his homestead, telling him stories. The
accused person entered into his bedroom where he proceeded to sexually abuse
the complainant.
“After the act, Mutuwani gave the complainant US$1, and
some biscuits, and told him not to divulge the matter to anyone.
“He also promised to give the complainant some more money.
The accused person continued sexually abusing the boy several times. The matter
came to light when the boy’s friend informed the complainant’s sister that the
victim was being abused by the accused person,” said Ms Mutukwa.
Mutuwani abused a 14-year-old boy he was teaching extra
lessons. He gave him a cellphone to keep the secret, but later withdrew it when
he refused to be abused again.
