TSHINGA DUBE SUCCUMBS TO KIDNEY FAILURE

Zanu-PF Politburo member and a stalwart of the liberation struggle, Colonel (Retired) Tshinga Dube has died.
Col (Rtd) Dube, a decorated war veteran, former Cabinet
Minister, and revered figure in the country’s liberation history, died
yesterday, at the age of 83, after a long battle with illness. His son, Mr Vusa
Dube confirmed his father’s death last night, saying it came as a shock.
“I can confirm that my father Colonel (Retired) Tshinga
Dube passed on today at 7.34 pm at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo following
kidney failure. Of course, he has been unwell for the past 10 years, but his
death came as a shock to us as a family,” he said.
“As a family, we are saddened by his death and we have lost
a pillar of strength.”
0 comments:
Post a Comment