MADUNGWE : I DON'T HAVE A LICENCE

Self styled prophet Talent Madungwe, has pleaded guilty to negligent driving and driving without a driver’s licence.

H Metro reports that Madungwe appeared before Epworth magistrate, Tafadzwa Miti, who rolled over the case to Monday for the pre-sentence hearing and sentencing.

The complainant is Rutendo Kwinjo. Prosecutor Rutendo Nyamutswa said on August 6, at around 10am, Madungwe left his house along Airport Road and turned right onto the main road.

He side swiped Kwinjo, who was driving a Nissan NP300 single cab with registration number ACG 8313, along the same road as they were heading towards Harare CBD.

Kwinjo’s car was slightly damaged.

Madungwe was also driving without a licence on the day in question and caused the accident.

The controversial prophet first appeared at Epworth Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

He was remanded out of custody to yesterday after indications by the State that it intended to amend the papers before he could be properly placed before the court.

Prosecutor Rutendo Nyamutswa sought the postponement.

Madungwe was one of the beneficiaries of Wicknell Chivayo’s Toyota Aqua donations and was reported to have acquired a driver’s licence before collecting his gift.