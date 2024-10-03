HEADMISTRESS ACCUSED OF BEATING TEACHERS REINSTATED

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is currently investigating allegations of corruption and assault against Kumalo Primary School headmistress, Stella Mhlanga in Bulawayo.

Mhlanga, who was suspended from August 14, 2024, to November 4, 2024, pending a disciplinary hearing, has since been reinstated under controversial circumstances.

Following the headmistress’s suspension, the education ministry appointed deputy head, Eneles Sibanda, in acting capacity until Mhlanga’s case was resolved.

However, the headmistress returned to her position on September 4, 2024, despite the unresolved charges, raising concerns about the transparency of the disciplinary process.

The education ministry had initially scheduled a hearing for August 29, 2024, but it was abruptly cancelled after Lameck Mudyiwa, chairperson of the disciplinary committee and the Director of Human Resources at the same ministry, who was reportedly en route to Bulawayo from Gweru, was allegedly instructed by senior ministry officials in Harare to abandon the hearing, according to sources.

In a notice signed by Mudyiwa, the hearing process was outlined: “Please note and be informed that you may produce at the hearing any documents, books, records, or other things in your possession or under your control which may be of relevance to the allegations levelled against Mrs. Mhlanga Stella.”

Witnesses, including teachers and parents, expressed frustration over the stalled hearing.

Edison Manzongo, a parent and member of the School Development Committee (SDC), revealed that 19 complainants had gathered for the aborted hearing.

“We feel someone in high offices is protecting the headmistress while shortchanging children and parents who are hard done by Mhlanga’s military leadership style. As we speak, Mhlanga has been reinstated while the disciplinary hearing is still pending. Chances are that witnesses will be victimised,” Manzongo said.

Despite her reinstatement, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerayi Moyo stated that Mhlanga is not exonerated.

“What you are referring to are individual disciplinary issues. We do not discuss contractual matters with the media. The director responsible for that (disciplinary) process is handling the issue,” the education minister said in an interview.

Mhlanga is accused of multiple offences, including abusing parents and assaulting teachers in front of students.

One such incident involved a parent, Sethule Ncube, who wrote to the education ministry on 24 November 2023 detailing a confrontation with Mhlanga.

Ncube recounted how the headmistress publicly berated her regarding her complaints about the cost of a school trip.

“On 9 November 2023, I went to the school to see my daughter off on a school trip with other children. When I got there and stood with other parents as we were waiting for the bus to leave, I then greeted her (headmistress) and as soon as she accepted the salutation, she went on to say, “kanti wena umntanakho uyahamba angithi kuthwa wawu-complainer usithi iyadura” (How come your child is also going for this trip when you apparently were complaining that it’s too expensive?),” said the parent in her letter of complaint.

Ncube said she responded to the headmistress, telling her to desist from addressing her publicly.

“I have always told her to call me to her office and air out her concerns which she never does,” she said in her letter

“Mhlanga then ordered me to her office, but still continued to patronise me and so on that day, an altercation ensued, I am fed up with the bullying from her.”

Some teachers have also raised allegations of assault and abuse by Mhlanga in front of school kids.

An elderly teacher at the school, who requested anonymity, claimed to have been assaulted by Mhlanga three years ago.

“No disciplinary action was taken, and many of the student witnesses have since left the school. Some teachers have also resigned due to frustration and fear of victimisation,” the teacher said.

However some of these abuses have been reported to the SDC as well the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) offices in Bulawayo.

In addition to these allegations, Mhlanga is accused of corruption and mismanagement of school funds.

In 2022, she allegedly failed to account for a US$1,000 donation from UNICEF under its Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) programme.

The funds, meant for a WASH station at the school, were reportedly mismanaged, resulting in project delays and increased costs.

“The project, which should have been completed in a few months, took a year and a half to finish at three times the original cost. The SDC had to raise additional funds to complete it,” said an SDC member.

The school has also been accused of mishandling a USD$5 feeding levy collected from each student.

“The feeding program only runs for a few weeks at the end of each term, and in some cases, food like mealie meal, beans, and soya mince has been discarded after going bad,” Manzongo claimed.

This is not Mhlanga’s first controversy. In 2022, her nude photo accidentally went viral after she posted it on her WhatsApp status. CITE