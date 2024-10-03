HEADMISTRESS ACCUSED OF BEATING TEACHERS REINSTATED

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is currently investigating allegations of corruption and assault against Kumalo Primary School headmistress, Stella Mhlanga in Bulawayo.
Mhlanga, who was suspended from August 14, 2024, to
November 4, 2024, pending a disciplinary hearing, has since been reinstated
under controversial circumstances.
Following the headmistress’s suspension, the education
ministry appointed deputy head, Eneles Sibanda, in acting capacity until
Mhlanga’s case was resolved.
However, the headmistress returned to her position on
September 4, 2024, despite the unresolved charges, raising concerns about the
transparency of the disciplinary process.
The education ministry had initially scheduled a hearing
for August 29, 2024, but it was abruptly cancelled after Lameck Mudyiwa,
chairperson of the disciplinary committee and the Director of Human Resources
at the same ministry, who was reportedly en route to Bulawayo from Gweru, was
allegedly instructed by senior ministry officials in Harare to abandon the
hearing, according to sources.
In a notice signed by Mudyiwa, the hearing process was
outlined: “Please note and be informed that you may produce at the hearing any
documents, books, records, or other things in your possession or under your
control which may be of relevance to the allegations levelled against Mrs.
Mhlanga Stella.”
Witnesses, including teachers and parents, expressed
frustration over the stalled hearing.
Edison Manzongo, a parent and member of the School
Development Committee (SDC), revealed that 19 complainants had gathered for the
aborted hearing.
“We feel someone in high offices is protecting the
headmistress while shortchanging children and parents who are hard done by
Mhlanga’s military leadership style. As we speak, Mhlanga has been reinstated
while the disciplinary hearing is still pending. Chances are that witnesses
will be victimised,” Manzongo said.
Despite her reinstatement, Primary and Secondary Education
Minister Torerayi Moyo stated that Mhlanga is not exonerated.
“What you are referring to are individual disciplinary
issues. We do not discuss contractual matters with the media. The director
responsible for that (disciplinary) process is handling the issue,” the
education minister said in an interview.
Mhlanga is accused of multiple offences, including abusing
parents and assaulting teachers in front of students.
One such incident involved a parent, Sethule Ncube, who
wrote to the education ministry on 24 November 2023 detailing a confrontation
with Mhlanga.
Ncube recounted how the headmistress publicly berated her
regarding her complaints about the cost of a school trip.
“On 9 November 2023, I went to the school to see my
daughter off on a school trip with other children. When I got there and stood
with other parents as we were waiting for the bus to leave, I then greeted her
(headmistress) and as soon as she accepted the salutation, she went on to say,
“kanti wena umntanakho uyahamba angithi kuthwa wawu-complainer usithi iyadura”
(How come your child is also going for this trip when you apparently were
complaining that it’s too expensive?),” said the parent in her letter of
complaint.
Ncube said she
responded to the headmistress, telling her to desist from addressing her
publicly.
“I have always told her to call me to her office and air
out her concerns which she never does,” she said in her letter
“Mhlanga then ordered me to her office, but still continued
to patronise me and so on that day, an altercation ensued, I am fed up with the
bullying from her.”
Some teachers have also raised allegations of assault and
abuse by Mhlanga in front of school kids.
An elderly teacher at the school, who requested anonymity,
claimed to have been assaulted by Mhlanga three years ago.
“No disciplinary action was taken, and many of the student
witnesses have since left the school. Some teachers have also resigned due to
frustration and fear of victimisation,” the teacher said.
However some of these abuses have been reported to the SDC
as well the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) offices in Bulawayo.
In addition to these allegations, Mhlanga is accused of
corruption and mismanagement of school funds.
In 2022, she allegedly failed to account for a US$1,000
donation from UNICEF under its Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) programme.
The funds, meant for a WASH station at the school, were
reportedly mismanaged, resulting in project delays and increased costs.
“The project, which should have been completed in a few
months, took a year and a half to finish at three times the original cost. The
SDC had to raise additional funds to complete it,” said an SDC member.
The school has also been accused of mishandling a USD$5
feeding levy collected from each student.
“The feeding program only runs for a few weeks at the end
of each term, and in some cases, food like mealie meal, beans, and soya mince
has been discarded after going bad,” Manzongo claimed.
This is not Mhlanga’s first controversy. In 2022, her nude
photo accidentally went viral after she posted it on her WhatsApp status. CITE
