TSHINGA DUBE DECLARED NATIONAL HERO

Liberation stalwart Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube has been declared a national hero. Col (Rtd) Dube passed away on Thursday evening at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo at the age of 83 after battling kidney failure.

His death has plunged the nation into mourning, with people from all walks of life visiting his residence in Killarney, Bulawayo, yesterday.

Zanu-PF National Chairperson, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, visited the Dube family to deliver President Mnangagwa’s condolence message.

“We come with a heavy heart, deployed by His Excellency to deliver first a message of condolence to the family on the very sad loss of our dear brother and friend, a revolutionary, a strategist who sacrificed his life at a tender age to liberate our dear Zimbabwe. Secondly, we come to deliver a message from His Excellency, as the Head of State, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and the First Secretary of Zanu-PF, a message where he is conferring national hero status on the late Cde Tshinga Judge Dube,” said Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri.