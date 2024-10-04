CHINHOYI UNI'S VARSITY HEIGHTS UNVEILED

(New Ziana) – President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday reaffirmed government’s unwavering commitment to creating a vibrant educational landscape, singling out student accommodation as one area requiring urgent attention.
He said government should always provide adequate resources
to the sector to ensure a learning ecosystem that was agile, adaptable, and
finely attuned to the diverse needs of talented youths.
Officially commissioning the Chinhoyi Varsity Heights
students’ accommodation, and new administration building of the Chinhoyi
University of Technology, President Mnangagwa applauded the Public Service
Pension Fund and First Mutual for investing in the project.
The varsity heights students’ accommodation was constructed by the Public Service Pension Fund, partnered by First Mutual, and has a capacity to accommodate 388 students.
He said the investment aligns with the Government’s pursuit
of excellence in the delivery of service, and the realisation of the goals of
the Heritage-Based Education 5.0 Model, the National Development Strategy and
ultimately the attainment of the National Vision.
“The values of hard honest work, prudent use of resources and patriotic spirit witnessed through the various projects undertaken here at CUT must be exuded across all sectors of the economy and indeed in the execution of both private and public funded projects, in our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe.
“Let us continue building our country step by step, forever
inspired by our development philosophy,” he said.
President Mnangagwa said the student accommodation facility
demonstrates government’s commitment to improving the welfare of learners and
their academic experience as well as life on campus.
