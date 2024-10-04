CHINHOYI UNI'S VARSITY HEIGHTS UNVEILED



(New Ziana) – President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday reaffirmed government’s unwavering commitment to creating a vibrant educational landscape, singling out student accommodation as one area requiring urgent attention.

He said government should always provide adequate resources to the sector to ensure a learning ecosystem that was agile, adaptable, and finely attuned to the diverse needs of talented youths.

Officially commissioning the Chinhoyi Varsity Heights students’ accommodation, and new administration building of the Chinhoyi University of Technology, President Mnangagwa applauded the Public Service Pension Fund and First Mutual for investing in the project.

The varsity heights students’ accommodation was constructed by the Public Service Pension Fund, partnered by First Mutual, and has a capacity to accommodate 388 students.





He said the investment aligns with the Government’s pursuit of excellence in the delivery of service, and the realisation of the goals of the Heritage-Based Education 5.0 Model, the National Development Strategy and ultimately the attainment of the National Vision.

“The values of hard honest work, prudent use of resources and patriotic spirit witnessed through the various projects undertaken here at CUT must be exuded across all sectors of the economy and indeed in the execution of both private and public funded projects, in our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe.





“Let us continue building our country step by step, forever inspired by our development philosophy,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the student accommodation facility demonstrates government’s commitment to improving the welfare of learners and their academic experience as well as life on campus.