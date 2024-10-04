COPS : ROBBERS STILL ON THE RUN



ONE of the seven armed robbers who audaciously seized three trunks containing a staggering US$4 442 000 — believed to be the largest local bank heist —coolly scouted the crime scene from a street corner opposite the financial institution.

The Chronicle reports that in a brazen act that stunned the nation, he nonchalantly bought chewing gum from a vendor before sprinting towards the bank to execute the daring mid-afternoon, which lasted a mere 149 seconds.

The robbery took place at Ecobank at the corner of Fife Street and 9th Avenue at around 3.30pm on Thursday.

Without warning, he ran towards the bank and immediately assisted another armed man in subduing one of the security guards, who was armed with a shotgun and standing at the back of the Safeguard vehicle. All this happened in the blink of an eye while a female vendor who sold the robber chewing gum looked on in disbelief. The chewing gum cost R1.

“He bought chewing gum but didn’t say anything to me. He kept looking all over the place and then suddenly ran in the direction of the bank. When I looked to see why he was running, I saw him wrestling one of the security guards.

“Everything happened so fast. When I saw guns, I grabbed my stuff and ran in the opposite direction. In a very short space of time, the white pick up vehicle sped away, turned left at the traffic lights, and disappeared,” said the female vendor, who asked not to be named.

The Ford Ranger single cab sped off along Fife Street towards 10th Avenue. In addition to the cash grabbed by the armed robbers, the suspects also made off with three guns belonging to the security company. The guns have been identified by police as two pistols and a shotgun.