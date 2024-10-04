COPS : ROBBERS STILL ON THE RUN

ONE of the seven armed robbers who audaciously seized three trunks containing a staggering US$4 442 000 — believed to be the largest local bank heist —coolly scouted the crime scene from a street corner opposite the financial institution.
The Chronicle reports that in a brazen act that stunned the
nation, he nonchalantly bought chewing gum from a vendor before sprinting
towards the bank to execute the daring mid-afternoon, which lasted a mere 149
seconds.
The robbery took place at Ecobank at the corner of Fife
Street and 9th Avenue at around 3.30pm on Thursday.
Without warning, he ran towards the bank and immediately
assisted another armed man in subduing one of the security guards, who was
armed with a shotgun and standing at the back of the Safeguard vehicle. All
this happened in the blink of an eye while a female vendor who sold the robber
chewing gum looked on in disbelief. The chewing gum cost R1.
“He bought chewing gum but didn’t say anything to me. He
kept looking all over the place and then suddenly ran in the direction of the
bank. When I looked to see why he was running, I saw him wrestling one of the
security guards.
“Everything happened so fast. When I saw guns, I grabbed my
stuff and ran in the opposite direction. In a very short space of time, the
white pick up vehicle sped away, turned left at the traffic lights, and
disappeared,” said the female vendor, who asked not to be named.
The Ford Ranger single cab sped off along Fife Street
towards 10th Avenue. In addition to the cash grabbed by the armed robbers, the
suspects also made off with three guns belonging to the security company. The
guns have been identified by police as two pistols and a shotgun.
