THREE PROSECUTORS ARRESTED

Any corrupt prosecutor will be prosecuted, according to Prosecutor-General Loice Matanda-Moyo. Three prosecutors are set to be tried on corruption-related charges, as part of the crackdown.

One prosecutor is already serving an eight-year jail term for demanding a bribe.

“Under my watch, the NPAZ will continue to strictly enforce a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption within our organisation,” she said in a speech read on her behalf by deputy chairperson Mr Rex Shana in Kariba.

“Recently a prosecutor based at Harare Magistrates’ Court, Pardon Dziva, was convicted for a corruption-related offence involving a bribe of US$10 000. Three other prosecutors are currently awaiting trial in Bulawayo on corruption-related charges.”

“There are no sacred cows in the fight against corruption,” she said. “As the chief law enforcement agency, we must appreciate the sacred trust placed upon us by the people of Zimbabwe. We must not squander the trust by being unprofessional.

“To maintain our professional reputation, prosecutors must be highly knowledgeable and skilled, possessing a deep understanding of the law, relevant case precedent, and the intricacies of the justice system.

“Their expertise should be evident in their courtroom performance, their professional and excellent advocacy skills, and their effective communication with witnesses, victims of crime, stakeholders, partners and the public.” Herald