DA ATTACKS RAMAPHOSA

As President Cyril Ramaphosa and BRICS leaders meet in Russia to boost economic development in the Global South, the Democratic Alliance (DA), a key player in the Government of National Unity (GNU), has lashed out.
Ramaphosa, alongside other BRICS leaders, is in Kazan,
Russia, for the 16th BRICS Summit.
In a statement on Wednesday, DA leader John Steenhuisen
condemned Ramaphosa for referring to Russia as “a valuable ally and friend”
during an engagement with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
None of the DA’s Cabinet ministers are attending the 16th
BRICS Summit.
Steenhuisen, who serves as Minister of Agriculture in the
GNU, said: “The Democratic Alliance distances itself from recent comments made
by President Ramaphosa during bilateral engagements with Russian President
Vladimir Putin, where he stated that Russia is a valuable ally and friend.”
Ramaphosa made the remarks at the 16th BRICS Summit that is
taking place in Kazan, Russia and will run from October 22 to October 24, 2024.
“We continue to see Russia as a valued ally, as a valued
friend who supported us right from the beginning, from the days of our stuggle
against apartheid,” Ramaphosa said.
Steenhuisen said the DA, as a key partner in the GNU
rejects this characterisation in no uncertain terms.
“The Democratic Alliance does not consider Russia, or
Vladimir Putin, to be an ally of our Nation,” the DA leader said.
Steenhuisen said that the DA cannot and will not agree that
South African should consider an authoritarian regime, that is currently
violating international law by waging an imperialist war of aggression against
a sovereign state, as an ally.
“At a time when South Africa is experiencing renewed
optimism with the first real prospects of economic growth in almost two
decades, our government simply cannot afford to make statements that could
jeopardise international relations and trade opportunities, which are crucial
for realising our key objectives of growth and job creation,” Steenhuisen said.
“As Leader of the Democratic Alliance in the GNU, I
reiterate the importance of positions expressed on behalf of the GNU being the
subject to full and proper debate within the government mechanisms before being
announced as positions of the GNU to ensure maximum consensus and agreement
amongst the parties to the GNU.” IOL
0 comments:
Post a Comment