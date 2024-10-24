CONFERENCES NOT TALK SHOWS, SAYS ED



President Mnangagwa says Zanu PF conferences are not talk shows but platforms to craft policies that improve the quality of people’s lives.

“Our meetings are not talk shows. Hence, members are urged to be mindful of the need to conclude outstanding business, including pertinent resolutions of the 20th National People’s Conference and 7th National People’s Congress.”

“The supremacy of the party over Government is a standing principle, which compels the party to supervise and oversee functions of Central Government.

“Policies, directives, programmes and projects enunciated by the upcoming conference must, therefore, find place in Government plans and the requisite resources allocated.

The 21st National People’s Conference is being held at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo, under the theme, “Industrialise and Modernise Towards the Attainment of Vision 2030”.

It began with a Politburo meeting in Harare on Tuesday, followed by the Central Committee yesterday.

Today, delegates are travelling to Bulawayo ahead of the conference’s official opening tomorrow by President Mnangagwa, who is also the party’s First Secretary.

He is also expected to preside over the conference’s closing ceremony on Saturday.