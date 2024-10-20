TEEN DROWNS DURING POOL BIRTHDAY CELEBRATIONS

Masvingo Provincial Police spokesperson Inspector
Kudakwashe Dehwa confirmed the incident and warned people against playing
around water bodies if they cannot swim.
Circumstances are that on October 12, Patricia Hwindiri
(42) from Mucheke D in Masvingo went to the resort with her two children aged
18 and 10 to celebrate the younger child’s birthday.
While at the resort, the teenager, together with her
10-year-old sibling joined other children who were swimming in the pool.
Moments later, people who were present noticed that the now
deceased Rutendo Takaidza was drowning.
Three men jumped into the pool to rescue Takaidza and
rushed her to Masvingo Provincial Hospital where she was pronounced dead upon
arrival.
The deceased’s body was taken to the local mortuary
awaiting postmortem. TellZimNews
0 comments:
Post a Comment