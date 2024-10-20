TEEN DROWNS DURING POOL BIRTHDAY CELEBRATIONS

A mother’s joyful birthday celebration for her younger child turned into a tragedy after her daughter drowned in the swimming pool at Mutirikwi Lake Shore Resort on October 12.

Masvingo Provincial Police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dehwa confirmed the incident and warned people against playing around water bodies if they cannot swim.

Circumstances are that on October 12, Patricia Hwindiri (42) from Mucheke D in Masvingo went to the resort with her two children aged 18 and 10 to celebrate the younger child’s birthday.

While at the resort, the teenager, together with her 10-year-old sibling joined other children who were swimming in the pool.

Moments later, people who were present noticed that the now deceased Rutendo Takaidza was drowning.

Three men jumped into the pool to rescue Takaidza and rushed her to Masvingo Provincial Hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The deceased’s body was taken to the local mortuary awaiting postmortem. TellZimNews