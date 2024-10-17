SADC CHAIRMANSHIP TO BOOST LOCAL FIRMS, SAYS ED

Zimbabwe’s chairmanship of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) will lead to increased business opportunities for local firms, according to President Mnangagwa.

“Zimbabwe’s recent assumption of the chairmanship of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) is a significant milestone for us, with regards to regional integration efforts and also provides us with a strategic platform to advance business coordination within the regional trade bloc.

“Our chairmanship of the regional bloc comes at a critical time when the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement is taking shape. This new continental framework presents us with opportunities to actively shape the future of our regional trade, while also ensuring that businesses benefit from increased access to regional markets.”

He was speaking at the ZimTrade Annual Exporters Conference at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) in Bulawayo yesterday.