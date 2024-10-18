RETURNING RESIDENTS EXEMPT FROM CAR IMPORTS BAN

Zimbabwe has relaxed its rules on importing vehicles older than 10 years, offering exemptions for returning residents and diplomats.

As per Statutory Instrument (SI) 172 of 2024, these individuals can now bring vehicles up to 25 years old into the country.

The regulation, which took effect retroactively from March 29, 2024, defines an “immigrant” as a Zimbabwean resident returning after at least two years abroad or a shorter period with ministerial approval. This allows returning citizens to import vehicles they acquired while living overseas.

Diplomats also benefit from the change, facilitating easier travel arrangements for foreign officials. Additionally, antique, classic, vintage, and historic vehicles that are at least 25 years old can be imported if they meet criteria for originality and historical value, though they must obtain an import permit from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

“We previously restricted the importation of vehicles older than 10 years, but have made exceptions,” said Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu. “This adjustment allows Zimbabweans working abroad and diplomats to bring in their personal vehicles upon returning.”

According to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), qualifying vehicles will be exempt from import duties, though Value Added Tax (VAT) will still apply. The duty-free status applies to vehicles valued at up to US$40 000. Vehicles exceeding this value will incur duty charges on the excess, with VAT applied to the entire value.

The easing of import restrictions aims to support returning residents and facilitate the movement of diplomats. It follows the 2022 ban on importing used cars older than 10 years, which remains in effect for most other categories. CITE