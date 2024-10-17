skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Thursday 17 October 2024
US$20 000 STOLEN IN ANOTHER CASH-IN-TRANSIT ROBBERY
Thursday, October 17, 2024
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MISSING HRE TEACHER FOUND DEAD IN GUTU
Police in Gutu recently discovered the skeletal remains of Stella Chidzenga(46) of Ushewekunze, Harare who had been missing since September ...
203O CAMPAIGN LOSING STEAM
The 2030 campaign for President Mnangagwa appears to be losing steam as soldiers stopped Zanu PF youths from displaying placards promoting t...
HUSBAND BLOCKS BUSINESSMAN FROM SEEING KIDS SIRED WITH HIS WIFE
A man from Bulawayo has gone to court after he was blocked from visiting two children he sired with his married mistress. Businessman Mr S...
MATSOTSI AWANDA MUZANU PF, SAYS OPPAH MUCHINGURI
PANE VARIKUPINDA KU PARLIAMENT, ASI VASATI VAKAMBOPINDA MU REGISTER REMA CELL eZANU-PF ✅ NGWARIRAI MATSOTSI MUMUSANGANO✅ PANE VARITENGA Z...
BUS CRASHES IN MAPINGA
A CAG bus was involved in an accident at Mapinga escarpment this morning - Video: Theseus Shambare pic.twitter.com/VQc1HC5GMK — The Sunda...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment