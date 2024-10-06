PRICES TO START DECLINING SOON, SAYS RBZ GOVERNOR

RBZ Governor Dr John Mushayavanhu said the foreign exchange market had also largely stabilised over the past two weeks, with the parallel market exchange rate showing signs of stability after the bank’s intervention.

Dr Mushayavanhu told The Sunday Mail that prices were expected to start declining in the coming weeks.

“In line with stability observed in the exchange rate, the increase in the prices of goods has significantly moderated. It seems most retailers had priced using higher exchange rates, expecting the currency to continue depreciating on the parallel market.

“As such, the Reserve Bank expects prices of most goods to also decline in the forthcoming weeks as the exchange rate remains stable. I am glad to report that the foreign exchange market has been very calm and the parallel market exchange rate has since stabilised, though still at a high level, which the Reserve Bank is still convinced that it is not consistent with the domestic currency liquidity and the available foreign currency in the economy.

“The Reserve Bank expects the stability to continue in the near, short and medium term as the recent monetary policy measures take full effect.

“In fact, given the tight liquidity in the economy, the Reserve Bank expects the parallel market exchange rate to appreciate in the near term.”