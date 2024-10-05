BYO TOWN CLERK CONTRACT EXTENSION REJECTED

Bulawayo Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube’s four-year contract expired last Monday and he is now seeking another year in office.

Acting Mayor Councillor Edwin Ndlovu said in a statement that the Local Government Board had rejected a two year contract extension for Dube.

“Whereas council had resolved (7 February 2024) to extend the contract subject to approval by the Local Government Board, a request of approval was sent to the Local Government Board on 25th March 2024. However, by the end of day on 30 September 2024 such approval had not been obtained,” said Clr Ndlovu.

He said BCC will soon start searching for a new Town Clerk, while Chamber Secretary Mrs Sikhangele Zhou will be assigned as the Acting Town Clerk until a substantive one is appointed.

It has since emerged that Mr Dube is now pushing for a one-year extension of his contract with his replacement appointed six months before the end of his proposed new tenure to allow for a “proper” handover-takeover.